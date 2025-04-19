Overall, eight championship matches have been announced for the Wrestlemania 41 match card with four each for both the nights. The reigning women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria will make her debut, this weekend at the show of shows in one such match.

Although her IC title won’t be on the line, she’d be seen competing to become one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions at Wrestlemania 41. That being said, the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion could leave Las Vegas with two titles, and if that happens, then she could make history in the process.

As revealed through an interesting statistic by @WWEStats X/Twitter account, Valkyria will become the first woman in WWE history to capture a tag team title and Intercontinental title, simultaneously if she can pull off the big win at Wrestlemania 41 in her scheduled match.

The Irish WWE Superstar will also become the ninth wrestler to hold a tag title and an intercontinental title at the same time, thus joining an elite league including Shawn Michaels, Ken Shamrock, Owen Hart, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Triple H, Test, Kane, and Seth Rollins.

Valkyria, herself is aware of the amazing feat that she could achieve at Wrestlemania 41. She recently reflected on her thoughts on this possible achievement during an interview with Fightful’s Joel Pearl during a media scrum ahead of the PLE by stating the following,

“It’s absolutely insane. I get to walk into WrestleMania as champion, potentially walk out with two titles on my shoulder. I really don’t have words. There are too many emotions. Just try to contain them all and work through it.”

During the media session, Valkyria was seen struggling for words to explain how much this moment means to her. She is anyway grateful for getting to share the ring at Wrestlemania 41 with Bayley, one of her idols from childhood. The duo will wrestle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, tomorrow night.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event emanates from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. Pre-shows begin at 4 PM ET with the main show at 7 PM ET, streaming on Peacock in the US and on Netflix for majority of the rest of the world.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Randy Orton vs. TBD