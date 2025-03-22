At the grandest stage of Wrestlemania 41, the three top-most WWE Superstars will lock horns in a no-DQ capacity with bad blood fully boiling all over them out of hatred for each other. Proving the earlier speculations true, WWE has finally confirmed a three-way match for the biggest premium live event of the year on this week’s Smackdown.

After what transpired on the show, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins has officially been booked for WrestleMania 41 set for next month in Las Vegas. Given the magnitude of this bout, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also promoted the match in a social media post.

In the main event segment of the March 21 episode of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman amid huge “OTC” chants from the fans. Roman then resonated his attempt to vanquish Punk and Rollins at MSG. Rollins then came out to insinuate the match buildup at Wrestlemania 41.

Given Rollins couldn’t ever co-exist with Reigns, he believed that it was time for him to add another chapter to their story. Punk came out next and thanked Heyman for delivering The Tribal Chief to him on a silver platter on Smackdown.

That being said, Punk attacked Reigns from behind with Rollins joining in. Security tried to separate them but couldn’t. Meanwhile, Punk stood on the commentary table and pointed at the WrestleMania 41 sign. Roman hit Punk and Rollins with steel ring steps, and pointed to the sign, as well as SmackDown went off the air with all of them brawling.

Before this Wrestlemania 41 announcement, Rollins and Punk had been involved in an illustrious rivalry that included Punk defeating Rollins on the Netflix premiere episode of Raw in January. Then Rollins beat Punk in a steel cage match on Raw at MSG after Reigns interfered and attacked Rollins.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)