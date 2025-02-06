One of the top billings for Wrestlemania 41 was supposed to be The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes with the two involved in a bitter feud for the better part of last year. There were speculations around a proper culmination of the angle at this year’s Vegas show set for April. But if WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode has been any indication then this match isn’t happening.

The latest appearance of The People’s Champion on WWE Raw during its Netflix debut stirred excitement among fans but it also reportedly disrupted WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 41. Tensions were high as The Rock’s unscripted Instagram Live sessions and backstage happenings with Cody Rhodes went up against WWE’s creative direction for the Biggest Event of the Year.

According to the updates from Billi Bhatti of the Dirty Sheets, WWE executives informed The Rock that he would not win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 due to his packed schedule, which would restrain him from defending the title throughout 2025. WWE rather focus remained on keeping a champion who could regularly appear on weekly programming.

Bhatti also mentioned that Cody still remains the favorite choice for the WWE when it comes to selecting their top guy. Also, apart from the Wrestlemania 41 plans, WWE also wants to materialize a big storyline with Randy Orton and Cody around the summer,

“He was clearly told that he would not be winning the belt from Cody Rhodes at this year’s WrestleMania because they needed a champion regularly appearing on television, and there were still open programs for Cody to pursue, including a summer program with Randy Orton.”

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest