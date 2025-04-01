As confirmed a couple of weeks ago, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will collide in a grudge match at Wrestlemania 41. With this, we will get to witness the culmination of a feud that has been going on since the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE, last fall.

After Orton be-sided with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Owens accused him of a betrayal. Then on the November 8 episode of SmackDown, Owens dropped Orton on his head with a banned Piledriver move, thus leaving him out of action for a bit on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

Orton’s absence continued until the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1, where he returned and south vengeance on Owens following his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn. Then on the March 21 episode of Smackdown emanating from the international location of Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, Orton vs. Owens for Wrestlemania 41 has been confirmed after a heated confrontation between the two.

Ahead of the upcoming mega bout at Wrestlemania 41, the statistic isn’t in favor of Orton as he hasn’t won a single match in a WWE premium live event since his return from a long-lasting back injury at Survivor Series 2023. Soon after the return, Orton lost a Fatal-4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2024, which also involved AJ Styles, LA Knight, and then-champion Roman Reigns. He came up short at another titular match at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

At Wrestlemania XL, Orton also lost the United States Championship triple threat match involving Kevin Owens and Logan Paul, and then lost a tag team Street Fight at Backlash: France, teaming up with Owens against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

This was followed by a loss to GUNTHER in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, a six-man tag team match at Money In The Bank, and a loss to GUNTHER in the main event of Bash In Berlin over the World Heavyweight Championship. Now he preps to compete against Owens at Wrestlemania 41 Night One as revealed on a social media video.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of PLE card, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)