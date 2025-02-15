The Queen is coming for her throne at Wrestlemania 41 and she’d be gunning for the WWE Women’s Championship from Smackdown. After scouting competition over the three brands of the WWE, Charlotte Flair made her announcement official about going after Tiffany Stratton’s women’s title at the biggest event of the year.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Nia Jax via DQ to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. After this match, Candice LeRae interfered and attacked Stratton to lay her out. Afterward, Flair came out and taunted her future opponent in a seething tone. When Stratton did not respond to her taunts, Flair announced that she chose the WWE Women’s Champion for a showdown at Wrestlemania 41.

“The Queen chooses you,” Flair stated. “I’ll see you at WrestleMania.”

Flair tossed the microphone by Stratton’s head as it barely missed the champion’s face, and ended the segment by staring at the WrestleMania 41 sign. With Flair and Stratton officially booked to compete for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 41, commentator Vic Joseph called this “the match the world has been wanting.”

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women’s Championship following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in against former ally Jax on the January 3 edition of SmackDown. It’s safe to assume that Stratton won’t further put her title on the line until WrestleMania 41 which would mark her overall third title defense and the first-ever at ‘Mania.

After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair made her presence felt across WWE programming, appearing on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown to build momentum for her return to a singles match at WrestleMania 41. Before choosing Stratton, she also teased at going after Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)