The 2025 annual Andre the Giant memorial battle royal will take place on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown which also appears to be the go-home show for Wrestlemania 41 premium live event. While no participant of the match hasn’t been noted, WWE only announced the match’s happening, next Friday night.

Introduced in 2014 on WWE programming as an annual WrestleMania tradition to feature mid-card WWE talents on the card, Andre battle royal was moved SmackDown, a few years later. For the fifth consecutive year, next Friday, April 18, the battle royal will be held on Smackdown. Since its inception, this match was canceled only once in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a major attraction for WWE Smackdown, a John Cena appearance, has also been announced for the show, also being dubbed as WrestleMania SmackDown. Before he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event slot of the night two of WrestleMania 41, Cena will be there on the April 18 episode to send one final message to his current rival.

The WWE Tag Team Championships will also be on the line on WWE SmackDown unlike the world tag team titles from Raw will be dfended at Wrestlemania 41. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be defending the WWE tag titles against top contenders Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

Apart from these announcements, a women’s division six-person tag team bout is also set for next week’s WWE Smackdown, with Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre facing Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. This essentially confirmed that Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green isn’t possibly defending her belt at Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Smackdown April 18 episode match card

WWE Smackdown April 18 episode, that’s the final televised weekly programming before Wrestlemania 41, takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the currently confirmed match card for the blue brand show goes as follows,

– Andre the Giant memorial battle royal

– John Cena appears

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defend against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

– Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter in a six-woman tag team match