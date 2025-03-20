WWE Smackdown will have yet another international outing, this coming weekend amid the ongoing tour around the United Kingdom. For the very first time, a WWE show will be taped from Bologna, Italy which might end up marking the debut of a WWE NXT Superstar on the main roster, as well.

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella is hoping for this full-circle moment heading into this week’s WWE SmackDown set from Bologna as she thinks that it will be a perfect stage for her daughter, also an NXT Superstar Arianna Grace to make her maiden appearance on the main roster.

Speaking with Maurizio Merluzzo, Marella revealed that he messaged his daughter, Grace, and told her to push for an appearance on March 21 episode of WWE SmackDown in Italy. This would be historical given Marella, having the Italian origin also got to debut in front of his home-country fans during an episode of Raw back in 2007.

“I think now the popularity of Italy is coming back up. My daughter wrestles in NXT, and I believe this year she’ll be called up. So I messaged her yesterday and said, ‘Hey, see if you can debut in Bologna on WWE SmackDown. It’ll be historical.’ I don’t know if she is, but that would be amazing,” Marella vouched for a big moment for his daughter. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Time will tell if this option gets considered for this week’s WWE Smackdown. For those who don’t remember WWE did plan a major debut for Marella in Milan in 2007, where he won the Intercontinental Championship in his first match. That being said, he can only anticipate a groundbreaking moment like this that could skyrocket Grace’s career in the WWE.

WWE Smackdown March 21 Episode Match Card

Continuing the long United Kingdom tour, WWE Smackdown will emanate from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on March 21 with this being another international episode of the show on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns returns

– CM Punk appears

– Seth Rollins appears

– Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

– Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

– Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan