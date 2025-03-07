Speculations are running high around Wrestlemania 41, the biggest WWE premium live event of the year which is around 40 days away in the calendar. Given that it is coming back in its two-night format, it’s safe to assume that some major surprises will be there on the show. That being said, fans expected involvement of Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Show of Shows, as well.

The Schmo recently interviewed Austin at a Mint 400 race, this week and asked about the happenings in the WWE including his status for Wrestlemania 41. Starting in the conversation, the legend shared his thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn and said that he thought it was an epic way to begin the road to the biggest event of the year.

Showing doubts over whether the fans will accept Cena’s heel turn in the best way, Austin cited that WWE kicked off the Wrestlemania 41 season in the biggest way possible,

“They’ve kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania. And that’s what they do every single year. And this year it’s here in Las Vegas, so it’s going to be pretty damn awesome.”

Stone Cold not contacted by WWE ahead of Wrestlemania 41

Since Austin living in Nevada, he still remains open to making an appearance at WrestleMania 41. The Schmo further asked if we could see him help out Rhodes against Cena. In return, the Hall of Famer stated that he’s not been contacted by any of the WWE officials. Additionally, he also affirmed of going through a neck surgery,

“Hey, I haven’t been in contact with anybody, so I guess anything could happen. But I’m here to run the Mint 400 and that’s what my sights are set on. I’m not looking to Mania, I’m looking to the Mint 400. I’ve got a brand new left knee. This is my first race back, so I’m going to go out there and kick ass and see if I can do as well as I can.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

The above comments of Austin comes in light of the recent reports claiming that he will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 41 after undergoing a total knee replacement in December. According to the update from Fightful Select, a match for the veteran would be a “miracle,” so early after a surgical procedure. However, a non-wrestling appearance is still possible to add to the storyline.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. Apart from the matches, no special appearance has officially been announced for the show.