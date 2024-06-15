Speculations are rife about a potential showdown between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41 as their feud was unfinished following the WrestleMania XL season. While there’s no positive update on when the match will go down, the preferred battleground for the match is being considered to be the biggest event of them all set for next year.

In changed circumstances, The Rock could finally be lacing up his boots for the dream match against Roman Reigns to happen at Wrestlemania 41 instead of facing Cody Rhodes. This comes after he appeared in an interview with Mike Coppinger of ESPN and teases something big being in store for next year’s Show of Shows.

Wrestlemania 41: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns finally happening?

In the conversation, The People’s Champion simply wanted “to go the distance,” emphasizing the pressure and expectations leading up to WrestleMania XL where he faced Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins alongside Roman Reigns in a match that nearly lasted an hour. While the match worked out “phenomenally well” for him, he is patiently waiting to deliver the biggest showdown in WWE history,

“We’re on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I’ll just leave it at that, Final Boss style.”

While The Rock never explicitly suggested anything regarding his in-ring return and the specific comeback match, the above comments once again have floated the idea of seeing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns dream match at Wrestlemania 41. With what’s happening in The Bloodline right now, many people are speculating that The Rock is giving orders to Solo Sikoa to run things in the absence of Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

Originally, WWE Universe was excited to witness a potential showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. However, plans were postponed, possibly to Wrestlemania 41 as fan backlash erupted The Rock asked Cody Rhodes to step aside from his match against Reigns. Thereafter, The Rock teamed up with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at the event, securing a victory.

The very next night, Rhodes got his revenge by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns despite interferences from The Rock and The Bloodline. During the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw WWE teased a future matchup between The Rock and Rhodes, possibly at WrestleMania 41 but plans could have changed.