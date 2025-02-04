After long speculations, The Rock was confirmed to be missing Wrestlemania 41 by a long shot. Due to his busy filming schedule, he ultimately decided to pull himself out of the mix, but he wasn’t happy with the news that sources learned the update much earlier than expected and spread it on the internet.

After the initial news broke out that The Rock won’t be available for Wrestlemania 41, he fired back in an Instagram comment, telling fans, “Don’t believe any of that bull.” However, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE knew right after Bad Blood in October that he would ultimately deny competing in the earlier planned match with Cody Rhodes.

Meltzer added that The Rock and his agent Brad Slater told the WWE that he wasn’t doing the match, and henceforth, his appearance at Bad Blood left some WWE sources frustrated. As such, he confronted both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes that night, teasing the Wrestlemania 41 match that was never supposed to happen.

“So why do you do this run-in? And it was basically, the people who know this are not happy that you know, he went in there and stole the end of the show just to do that,” Meltzer said about the Wrestlemania 41 situation. “Dwayne gets to do what Dwayne wants to do, and everyone has to live with that.”

With all the backstage drama ongoing, WWE still hoped that The Rock could change his stance about Wrestlemania 41. But after January came and gone, WWE had to move forward with backup plans for the biggest event of them all. In the absence of The Brahman Bull, John Cena is likely to receive the spotlight in the main event slot.

It was further added that one person suggested that The Rock could end up doing Wrestlemania 41, anyway, “I bet he does the show now, just because he’s so mad that everyone’s reporting it.” However, chances are very low that he would be getting physical in the ring, especially after calling it a truce with his rival, Cody Rhodes.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest