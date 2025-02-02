It was a star-studded night at Royal Rumble, last night and WWE will now be heading into Elimination Chamber 2025, the final PLE stop before Wrestlemania 41 scheduled in April. John Cena wanted to seize his spot at the biggest event of the year by winning the Rumble but upon failure, he now has one option left to the main-event slot.

As such, John Cena will be seen competing in the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 matchup. Following Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE, the former WWE Champion appeared in the post-show in front of the media but stated that he wouldn’t be taking any questions. Afterward, he declared himself as one of the six participants of the Chamber Match scheduled for next month.

While declaring this entry, Cena stated that he hasn’t headlined a WrestleMania since 2013 as he has always been committed to what is best for business for the WWE. But being on his retirement tour, he would now be looking forward to the best for business for himself and that’s to win the Elimination Chamber 2025 matchup that’s to be contested for one of the challengers of the world title.

Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena going after 18th world title

John Cena also officially declared that he was going after his seventeenth world championship, which would break the record for most world titles held in WWE’s history and that attempt might just begin with Elimination Chamber 2025 win. He added that he was not doing this for himself, but for the person’s hand that he would shake when he reaches the landmark of capturing eighteen titles.

As confirmed previously by the WWE, the Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event will be returning to Canada in two years at the Rogers Center on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. This marks the second consecutive year that the show will be emanating from an international location.

Alongside Cena, the likes of CM Punk, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan are being promoted for Elimination Chamber 2025 appearances. Including Cena in the fray helped the WWE to sell out tickets, faster than expected.