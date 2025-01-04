The main event of the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode on this Monday night is all set and it has just upped the stakes following an altercation on last night’s episode of Smackdown. Paul Heyman, the 2024 WWE Hall of Famer will play a pivotal role in the match.

It’s been confirmed that Paul Heyman will present the Ula Fala to the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat match which should serve as the headliner match of WWE Raw’s Netflix era this coming Monday.

In an in-ring segment on the first 3-hour episode of Smackdown on the USA Network, Heyman said that we’ll find out who’s the real Tribal Chief on next week’s WWE Raw premiere on Netflix. Heyman said the following about Solo Sikoa claiming to be The Tribal Chief:

“That twisted son of a b*tch didn’t earn the Ula Fala, he stole it from Roman Reigns.”

Sikoa confronted Heyman and said he wanted Paul to be the one to hold the Ula Fala during The Tribal Combat against Roman. If Solo loses on WWE Raw then Paul can put the Ula Fala around Roman’s neck and he will acknowledge Roman as The Tribal Chief. Otherwise, Heyman will have to put the Ula Fala around his neck and he must acknowledge him as his new Tribal Chief, and become his Wiseman forever. This added stipulation visibly shocked Heyman.

Since the summer of 2020, Heyman has served as the storyline manager and Wiseman for Roman Reigns. For some time, he also aligned himself with Sikoa’s iteration of The Bloodline featuring Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. But they took out Heyman through an announce-desk attack at Madison Square Garden, last July.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins