Wrestlemania 41: Update On Possible Location Of The WWE PLE

WrestleMania 40 is being touted to be two of the biggest nights ever in the world of sports entertainment and Wrestlemania 41 would be no different. Triple H and his incredible creative team are ensuring all the positive aspects of the bigger PLEs. With The Rock’s return surrounding this year’s spectacle, the vibe is electrifying in the air.

Previous reports were available regarding the host venue of Wrestlemania 41 which should have been dealing with Brock Lesnar. But the latest speculation hints that WWE will return to the city for the premium live event which they recently used to host a press conference for the XL edition.

According to reports from the Vital Vegas account, renowned for its insights into Sin City happenings, it was noted that WrestleMania 41 could be making a triumphant comeback to Las Vegas, Nevada, next year.

Traditionally, WrestleMania host cities are unveiled during the ongoing year’s edition, fueling expectations that the confirmation should come during the upcoming WrestleMania 40 festivities on April 6-7.

Is Wrestlemania 41 returning to Las Vegas after 32 years?

If Las Vegas plays host to WrestleMania 41, it would mark a historic return on WWE’s part to the city that hosted the reminiscent of the legendary WrestleMania IX held at Caesars Palace in 1993. On the night of the show, Yokozuna clashed with Bret Hart for the WWF Championship, culminating in an impromptu showdown against Hulk Hogan.

Reports were already out that the Wrestlemania 41 edition will go down from the home state of The Beast Incarnate, that’s Minneapolis. Minnesota which gives a perfect opportunity for him to announce his retirement from pro-wrestling competition. However, plans changed in a big way around his status in recent times.

A recent trafficking lawsuit permanently removed Vince McMahon from the head honcho position. If the reports are to be believed then he will never be seen in the company in the future. Alongside him, Brock Lesnar’s name has also been associated irrespective of the fact that he was never directly mentioned in the lawsuit. But given the allegations, Lesnar isn’t returning to the company, either.

That being said, Wrestlemania 41 earlier plans around Minneapolis may not be kept intact as Las Vegas is the current front-runner as the host. Plus, the spot makes sense as WWE is being operated under UFC’s parent owner, Endeavor.