WWE Smackdown: The Rock-Roman Reigns-HHH Segment Set For February 16 Episode

The Wrestlemania 40 main event segment was stirred up during a press conference and things could become even more complex on WWE Smackdown, next week. There have been controversies regarding the decision made by Triple H regarding the headliner match of the show and it will further be addressed when all the involved names will appear under one roof, next Friday night.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H kicked off this week’s episode of SmackDown and he announced as WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. He met Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis in the ring and addressed the ongoing Wrestlemania 40 main event controversy. After affirming that top decisions come from him, he made it clear that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the WWE PLE.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Top Stars Qualify For World Title Contender’s Match

It was also revealed that Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 40 challenger will be determined in the Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia on February 24 via a series of qualifying matches.

Once the major announcements came on WWE Smackdown, Bron Breakker met Triple H backstage and wanted advice regarding which brand he should join on the main roster. Paul Heyman interrupted the session before throwing some praise on Breakker. Heyman then informed an angry Triple H that he’ll meet him next week regarding the Wrestlemania 40 main event controversy.

Becky Lynch Hints At Big Wrestlemania 40 Match At WWE PLE Press Conference

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns and The Rock to confront Triple H

Then the breaking news came that WWE Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock will also be appearing on the February 16 episode of WWE Smackdown. This will be their second TV appearance on the same episode following the sudden face-off from last week.

The WWE Universe wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story at Wrestlemania 40 but things were slightly changed after The Rock suddenly showed up on WWE Smackdown. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream match was thereby predicted by many as Cody moved out of the way. But things were again changed during a press conference where Cody vs. Roman was further confirmed.

The Rock isn’t happy with the decision that Triple H has made regarding Wrestlemania 40 main event and he clearly informed The Game to fix things. But the WWE CCO is adamant in his position of not removing Rock vs. Cody from the main event spot and there should be some consequences.