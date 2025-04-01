Wrestlemania 41 match card has gradually been shaping up on the weekly episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. With the actual show getting postponed for about two weeks, WWE received some additional times to build up the biggest storylines of the year to culminate at the Show of Shows which now reportedly includes the only special match of the night.

If the latest reports from Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Select podcast are to be believed, then there will be a gimmick match at WrestleMania 41. It will either be a Ladder Match or a Street Fight-type of stipulation. With the exact match not being confirmed, there are speculations that WWE might add a gimmick stipulation to the already planned Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest match.

Even the latest builds on the Road to WrestleMania 41 affirm the news, especially after Priest chokeslamm-ed McIntyre on a car’s windshield on the latest bygone episode of SmackDown. In the aftermath, McIntyre tweeted and revealed that he got real glass in the eyes following that brutal spot on the car.

Later, PWInsider provided an injury update on McIntyre ahead of his match confirmation at Wrestlemania 41,

“After speaking with additional WWE sources upon their return to the United States, we are told that while McIntyre did receive treatment to have something cleared from his eye after the angle at the scene, we were told today that it was determined that what was removed was not glass. We are also told McIntyre was checked out by WWE medical before leaving SmackDown.”

Also, McIntyre recently addressed the criticism surrounding his ongoing rivalry with Priest, a storyline that many of the fans assume not to be worthy enough to culminate at WrestleMania 41 in the first place. The issue lies with Priest repeatedly costing McIntyre in big matches, first in the Royal Rumble and then again in the Elimination Chamber. Announcing a gimmick match might ultimately save the feud in the biggest event of the year.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of PLE card, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)