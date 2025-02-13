With Wrestlemania 41 being the last match for John Cena at the biggest event of them all, WWE will essentially put the former franchise player into the main event slot. However, in recent times, CM Punk has also been hell-bent on getting into the position especially considering that he had never main-evented this event, ever. This ongoing might take the Straight Edge Leader to the marquee match, after all.

According to the earlier reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s plan for John Cena to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 has been locked in since October 2024. This means that Cena will win the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the top title in the main event of Night 2 of the show.

In an update to the ongoing speculations, WrestleVotes reported that some people within WWE prefer adding CM Punk to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match for the Undisputed WWE Title, converting it into a triple threat at Wrestlemania 41. This would alter the originally planned triple threat featuring Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

Following the angles from Royal Rumble, the rumors for the Triple Threat match stemmed up while Drew McIntyre’s elimination by Damian Priest also hinted at these two going one-on-one at Wrestlemania 41. However, Chris Featherstone reported this week that WWE is re-evaluating their plans for this particular match after seeing the social media backlash to this feud.

That being said, it’s safe to say that WWE is still shuffling their plans before finalizing the Wrestlemania 41 lineups. Taking Punk out of the equation should leave Rollins vs. Reigns in a singles contest. But there’s no update on whether WWE is keen on squaring off these two on the Vegas show. For the time being, only one match is confirmed for the event – Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)