Liv Morgan is well on the way to cementing her status as one of the cornerstone figures of Monday Night Raw despite not having the women’s world title around her waist. She may have not won her tag team match alongside Raquel Rodriguez on this week’s WWE Raw but she put up quite a fight against Damage CTRL members irrespective of her busted-open state during the match.

One of the most-talked topics from the February 10 episode of WWE Raw was that Liv Morgan left the scene with blood covering her face following her scheduled tag team title bout. There’s no immediate update on whether she suffered any serious consequences but she was still scheduled to face Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and two other women in the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In an update to the situation, it’s being assumed that the former champion is doing okay. On a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes shared an injury update on Liv Morgan after she suffered a severe cut during her match on Raw. The source noted how she received a few stitches after the match but was doing fine.

Liv Morgan’s injury created a stand-out moment on Raw

WrestleVotes added that while Liv Morgan’s injury wasn’t planned, the sight of blood in a women’s match on Monday Night Raw made things stand out for a star of her caliber,

“She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I’ve heard is that she’s fine and that’s good but it looked great. Blood in a women’s match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don’t think it was planned but it looked good.”

THE SPOT THAT BUSTED OPEN LIV MORGAN LAST NIGHT WAS SO BRUTAL MAN #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/hx7xk4Fd4t — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 11, 2025

Liv Morgan shares updated look at her busted eye pic.twitter.com/LXFt5csXik — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) February 12, 2025

On the February 10 episode of WWE Raw that aired from Nashville, Tennessee, IYO SKY and the returning Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan in the opening match of the night. The latter name suffered a nasty cut on the forehead after SKY hit a knee on her face, immediately busting her open.

The match eventually saw SKY pinning Liv Morgan after hitting her over-the-top-rope moonsault, and finally seeking a measure of revenge on her. This comes after SKY was defeated by the same superstar the week prior on Raw in an Elimination Chamber qualifier via DQ after women’s world champion Rhea Ripley interfered.