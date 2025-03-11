With the Wrestlemania 41 season getting hyped up on WWE programming, this is that phase of the year where we’d possibly see top names popping out of nowhere on TV to get booked in mega matches. While the main card of the show is almost locked in as you could see below, there could be some reshuffling especially given it’s been postponed for around two weeks.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Asuka has been sidelined from television for a long time due to injury reasons. As Wrestlemania 41 approaches, recent reports surfaced regarding WWE possibly willing to include her into the mix so that she could perform at the biggest event of the year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Select Q&A, a pitch was made for Asuka to return and compete in a tag team match at Wrestlemania 41. However, there’s no update yet on who she would be teaming up with and against whom. Also, it’d be interesting to see if this match would be the one to be contested for the women’s tag team titles or not.

In a contradictory update, BodySlam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that the Japanese Superstar isn’t expected to return for at least a couple more months, meaning she’ll likely be missing WrestleMania 41. WWE is reportedly taking a cautious approach with her recovery, targeting a post-Mania return, instead, “WWE is prioritizing a post-WrestleMania return, given that creative plans for the event are already set.”

That being said, Asuka’s Wrestlemania 41 status remains to be in jeopardy following knee surgery last year. She continued wrestling for some time with the injury with her last match coming at Backlash France in April 2024, where she and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Back in January some reported creative plans, including a potential tag team match were pitched for Asuka, but they weren’t fruitful on TV. There’s no update, either on whether she’s been training at the WWE Performance Center for a projected return.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)