WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice is the latest name to have extended her contract with the TKO brand to extend her stay with the company for future years to follow. The process happened quietly at a point when the majority of the wrestling world is focused on the status of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, as the real-life couple is done with the WWE. However, many still believe that the expiration of their WWE contracts over this past weekend is part of a kayfabe angle.

In the meantime, PWInsider is reporting that Lola Vice has signed a new deal with the WWE. According to their report, her existing deal was up for renewal this summer, and she was locked into a new deal before the existing deal would have expired. On the flip side, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer has reported that the WWE NXT Superstar has accepted a contract extension.

WWE NXT career timeline revealed for Lola Vice

After competing in five MMA fights for Bellator MMA promotion under her real name, Valerie Loureda, Lola Vice signed a WWE contract in the summer of 2022 after attending a tryout. Her debut then occurred at a WWE NXT live event just two months later, and then she would make her TV debut in June 2023, initially forming a tag team with former WWE star Elektra Lopez.

In the past couple of years, Lola Vice has found some success in her singles run, including challenging for both the WWE NXT Women’s and Women’s North American Championships, but she has yet to hold gold during her WWE tenure. Her best achievement in her WWE career is winning the women’s breakout tournament, but then she failed to cash it in successfully to win the gold.

Also, Vice is the only woman to have competed in all three women’s Underground matches in WWE NXT history, and she has also won all three of them. Previously at NXT Battleground 2024, she picked up a win against Shayna Baszler. Before that, she won the inaugural match against Natalya Neidhart before the final win that came against Jaida Parker.

After WWE purchased AAA in April, Vice began working shows for AAA in Mexico, debuting in early July by teaming with Santino Marella to take on La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana. The WWE NXT star is also set to wrestle at TripleMania this weekend, teaming with Iguana and Nino Hamburguesa to face Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day.