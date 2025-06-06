Ever since New Orleans lost Wrestlemania 42 in 2026, even after official confirmations were made, WWE has been trying to secure the new location for the biggest show of the year. With Las Vegas reportedly being the front-runner for the second straight year, other options are also on the table, with the likes of Saudi Arabia and London in the equation.

With Saudi Arabia already set to host next year’s Royal Rumble in January, London is once again being positioned as a serious contender to host WrestleMania 42. During a panel at SXSW London, the call came directly from none other than the Mayor of the city, Sadiq Khan. The top official made a passionate public pitch to bring the global wrestling spectacle to his city, directly appealing to the WWE officials.

Speaking during the “Opening Remarks – Welcome to SXSW London” conversation with CNBC’s Tania Bryer, Sadiq Khan expressed his excitement about the possibility of hosting WrestleMania 42. In his comments, she made it clear that London is ready to have the biggest annual pro-wrestling event, for the very first time, outside the United States.

“I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London,” Khan stated confidently and also addressed WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, saying, “Triple H, if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London.”

London Mayor makes pitch to make Wrestlemania 42 even grander

Khan not only showed excitement but also pitched a broader idea on what Wrestlemania 42 in London could look like, offering the following comments,

“If WrestleMania came to London, my message to the team there is that we wouldn’t just have a great weekend, we’d have a festival.”

For what’s worth noting, Khan previously had a meeting with Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan, which already fueled up speculations about Wrestlemania 42 possibly visiting London. Given his above comments, it’s crystal clear that Khan wants the city’s relationship to improve with global sporting events like ‘Mania, which has long been a staple of North American stadiums.

If WWE does choose Wrestlemania 42 host city to be London, then it would mark a monumental shift in the company’s global expansion in the United Kingdom. But for the time being, chances are really low that they want to move over the pond for the Showcase of Immortals, next spring, as Las Vegas is the reported front-runner as the repeated host city.