Musician Post Malone was recently insulted on television by WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, leading him to throw a Wrestlemania 42 challenge. While this one doesn’t have a direct connection with WWE storyline, Malone’s comments appear to be the first challenge laid down for the biggest WWE show planned for 2026.

Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, a WWE premium live event, after Becky Lynch interfered and helped her husband take down CM Punk. Following the main event, the couple had a heated exchange with Post Malone at ringside, which is the sole reason why Malone has an intention to have a showdown with Rollins at Wrestlemania 42.

In an interview with GQ while he was in Paris for WWE’s Clash in Paris weekend, Post Malone talked about the incident and expressed his desire to face the leader of The Vision at WrestleMania 42, next year. He even indirectly called out WWE to make the match official by signing them on paper.

“I did (attend a WWE show). I think me and Seth Rollins got beef – you can put that on paper, too. Me, Seth Rollins. WrestleMania 2026. Come on, baby,” Malone issued the Wrestlemania 42 challenge to which Seth hasn’t responded, yet.

“I’ve always wanted to do that. I figured if I had a different musculature and different career path, I would love to have been a WWE wrestler.”

Wrestlemania 42 returning to Las Vegas in 2026

The singer-cum-musician, Post Malone, was a playable character in WWE 2K24, and he could be the next celebrity to transition into the world of professional wrestling after the success of Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. Time will tell if WWE will officially book him for a match at Wrestlemania 42. For the time being, AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch is reportedly scheduled for WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE in two weeks.

Wrestlemania 42 was confirmed to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Originally, the 2026 event was supposed to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, and official updates were also out regarding the same before the 41st edition rolled out from the Vegas venue. Later, WWE scrapped those plans and instead decided to keep the event in the same city.