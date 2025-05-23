While WWE has kept its silence intact regarding the removal of Wrestlemania 42 from New Orleans, various reliable sources confirmed the news. In addition to the reason for this sudden dislocation, even after officially announcing the date and location of the biggest premium live event of the year, it now appears that last year’s host city has again become the front-runner to snatch the program back.

WrestleMania 42 had originally been scheduled for April 11 and 12, 2026, at the Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana which is no longer the case.

In an update, PWInsider reports that several WWE insiders anticipated to be WrestleMania 42 taking place outside the United States. Although no location was mentioned by the source, London was viewed as a leading option, given that WWE officials met with the city’s Mayor, last year for discussions of an upcoming mega event.

In further updates from NOLAnews, next year’s WrestleMania 42 will also take place in Las Vegas,

“After the success of this year’s event, the new leadership running WWE decided that they would rather hold next year’s event in Las Vegas and see what response they get from fans, according to an industry official who wasn’t authorized to be quoted by name.”

WrestleMania 41 went down at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and set the record for the highest gate, that’s the revenue from ticket sales in WWE history. Moving from the earlier updates, PWInsider is now reporting that local buzz in Las Vegas suggested that WWE is close to locking in Allegiant Stadium as the venue for WrestleMania 42, marking a return to the city for a second straight year.

Photos: Brock Lesnar Adopts Completely New Long-Haired Look Amid 2025 WWE Hiatus

WWE talents aren’t much concerned about Wrestlemania 42 dislocation

For the time being, the update from Andrew Baydala is that WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans has been moved due to a new significant bid. The move is part of a larger agreement that will bring WrestleMania to the city at a future date, but not in 2026. Rather, they’d be getting Money in the Bank PLE in return.

Fightful Select reports that the news of Wrestlemania 42 removal from NOLA came as a surprise to many within WWE. One wrestler noted that the 2025 ‘Mania announcement came unusually late, and the delay for next year’s reveal is even more noticeable. However, WWE talents aren’t too concerned about it as the company usually handles travel and logistics.