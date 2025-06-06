Ever since Wrestlemania 42 was pulled out of New Orleans, WWE Universe has been trying to find out the new location of the premium live event. Being the biggest PLE of the calendar year, WWE generally announces the venue alongside the date and location, officially almost a year ahead of the show. However, the tradition has changed; this year, given that the original location was scrapped out of the equation, last month.

With WWE not making any formal announcements regarding Wrestlemania 42, WrestleVotes has now revealed that internal planning is already underway for the event to emanate from Las Vegas. A major factor contributing to the delay of the confirmation is the fact that WWE is making efforts to secure the Las Vegas Convention Center, which would serve as a key part of the fan meet-and-greet sessions, similar to what took place at WrestleMania 41.

“We’re told WWE is finalizing the remaining details of the move to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42,” the source informed. “One key hurdle was hoping to secure the Las Vegas Convention Center, as the company looks to replicate the exact event model from this past year.”

“We Want Wrestlemania To Come To London,” Mayor Urges WWE Wrestlemania 42 To Be In UK

WWE not convinced with alternate Wrestlemania 42 fan-meet venue

The report also added the ongoing internal discussions within WWE and TKO Group Holdings, the co-branded wing that oversees WWE operations under the UFC banner, as another major factor behind the delay in Wrestlemania 42 announcement. TKO executives are speculated to be hesitant about using the available convention space at Mandalay Bay, an alternative location for the fan-meet event.

“Additionally, we’ve learned TKO wasn’t sold on using the available convention space at Mandalay Bay, which added to the delay in the announcement,” WrestleVotes noted.

Altogether, the shift of Wrestlemania 42 from New Orleans comes as a surprise to many fans, especially considering the city offered a blast to the fans and the WWE talents during their previous hosting years. The Caesars Superdome previously hosted the event in 2014 and 2018, and on both occasions received high praise for the production value and fan experience.

Roman Reigns’ $20 Million WWE Salary To Be Re-Evaluated By TKO Officials

Previously, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had already noted that WWE was facing problems in securing new dates at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, given that a concert has been booked at the venue that has not been announced. It means that WWE’s move-in and set up the stage for Wrestlemania 42 would have to be within a tight schedule.