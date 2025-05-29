Amid ongoing site fee disagreements, WWE has recently pulled Wrestlemania 42 from the already announced location, New Orleans. Reports later confirmed that WWE was aware that NOLA would never match the generated revenues from the 41st edition in Las Vegas. Hence, there were high chances that WWE could be heading back to Vegas, but the shift is still uncertain due to dating arrangement issues.

London then entered the discussions in recent times, but as it appears, chances are slight that Wrestlemania 42 will visit over the pond. Despite ongoing discussions between WWE and London officials, the prospect of the biggest WWE PLE being held in the UK is facing significant hurdles.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is unlikely to host WrestleMania 42 in London or any such edition in the near future, primarily due to the absence of substantial site fee offers from the city. As noted above, site fees have become a critical factor for WWE while selecting host cities for major events. WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas received a “meaningful payment” and other incentives from the host city, per the statement of TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer.

Notably, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had also expressed interest in bringing WrestleMania 42 to the city with meetings in the recent past with WWE executives, but the lack of offerings for a competitive financial package in comparison to the usual USA host cities has ruined London’s chances.

Wrestlemania 42: Saudi Arabia could become a replacement for Las Vegas

For the time being, Las Vegas remains the front-runner in hosting Wrestlemania 42, but WWE is still facing problems in securing the Allegiant Stadium in the cit,y given that a concert has been booked at the venue on the projected dates, April 18 & 19, 2026.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty, Fightful Select has further reported that Saudi Arabia wants to host WrestleMania 42, and many industry insiders believe that this will eventually happen. The first significant step in this direction was the confirmation of the Royal Rumble 2026 PLE visiting Riyadh.

This event will mark the first time that the Royal Rumble will be held outside North America, creating a milestone in WWE’s international expansion. Previously, Saudi Arabia hosted the Greatest Royal Rumble featuring the biggest-ever 50-man Rumble match in history.