During the latest Saturday Night’s Main Event edition, WWE Evolution 2025 was officially announced as part of an Atlanta weekend in July. This excites the female roster members of the WWE as they can gear up to be part of a historic night. Initial plans for the planned matches at the returning premium live event are already out, as it appears that WWE is considering something big around Becky Lynch on the show.

As first noted by Cory Hays of PWN, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley has been discussed for the upcoming WWE Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event, which would obviously be a huge attraction for the night. This match brews from what transpired on Night One of Wrestlemania 41.

Originally, Bayley was scheduled to compete in the women’s tag team championship match at ‘Mania, but she was taken out of the bout after being attacked backstage by an anonymous person who later turned out to be Becky Lynch, someone who’d also replace her in the tag title match with Lyra Valkyria.

WWE Evolution 2025: Return at MITB expected to set up big match at all-women show

For the time being, Becky Lynch has been announced to face Lyra Valkyria for a third time at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. But, Bayley is on her way back to WWE programming to culminate in the big match against Becky at WWE Evolution 2025 and thereby showcase a decade’s worth of hatred toward each other.

In an update, Fightful Select noted that Bayley could return at Money in the Bank on June 7th to start building for this expected matchup against Becky. Furthermore, the source also informed that this potential bout at WWE Evolution 2025 could be billed as a marquee “Legend vs. Legend” attraction given their cornerstone position in the WWE women’s roster for the past several years.

Becky proposed the following stipulation for her match against Valkyria at Money in the Bank 2025: if she loses then she would never challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental title ever again. It will be interesting to see if Bayley’s projected MITB return saves Valkyria’s inaugural title run.

Preceded by Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Great American Bash, WWE Evolution 2025 has been confirmed for Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. As of this writing, no official match or superstar has been booked for the night.