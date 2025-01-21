Historically, New Orleans has been one of the favorite host cities for WWE events and they could be gearing up for Wrestlemania 42, next year. Having experience from the past and the fact that WWE doesn’t want to take the biggest event of the year outside the familiar US territory, new reports suggest that this city is the current frontrunner to organize the show.

According to the reports of PWInsider, sources within WWE have been circulating this rumor for the past month and things are gaining serious traction in terms of Wrestlemania 42 being given to New Orleans in Louisiana. This lines up with reports from WrestleVotes, which stated that the city has been in active communication with WWE about hosting a press event that will include this major announcement.

Wrestlemania 42 announcement possibly coming in February

Speculations further got amped up after WWE confirmed a press event will take place during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The company held a similar media session in Las Vegas last year, which ultimately led to the city being revealed as the host of WrestleMania 41. With WWE returning to New Orleans for another high-profile press meet, signs do point to the city officially securing WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

New Orleans previously hosted both WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018 taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (now the Caesars Superdome). If the rumors around Wrestlemania 42 become true, then WWE will once again bring its signature event back to the Big Easy.

If New Orleans does end up locking in WrestleMania 42, it’d be a massive win for the city and the energetic WWE fans also experience the electric atmosphere of the Caesars Superdome around this show. For the time being, we await the official announcement that’s expectedly coming at the February 8 press event.

Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event schedule around 2025-26

While Wrestlemania 42 is expected to stay within the United States, WWE will be increasing its international premium live event spree in the future. The current PLE schedule of the company goes as follows,

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– January 2026: Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia

– April 2026: Wrestlemania 42 in New Orleans (to be confirmed)

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota