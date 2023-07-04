After featuring in three back-to-back main events at Wrestlemania, Roman Reigns is gearing up for the fourth one. If earlier reports are to be believed then he was scheduled to be in the rematch against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming edition of the Show of Shows. Plans hadn’t changed since then and recently, the challenger himself revealed the plan in an indirect manner.

Months ago, WrestleVotes reported that a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes was on the table to be the main event of WrestleMania 40,

“I can say this. The rematch that’s at the forefront of everybody’s minds, Cody vs. Roman, is very much on the table to main event in Philadelphia next year.”

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 39

This came after Roman Reigns defeated Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 – Night Two to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite the odds favoring the challenger heading into the match. This also marked his first pinfall loss in the WWE since his 2022 return, altogether.

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns still on?

In an update around that match, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Cody Rhodes is indeed scheduled to face Roman Reigns over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the event of WrestleMania 40. Here’s what the source had to offer behind the logic of the match happening,

“His storyline is that the belt that his father didn’t win – which is apparently Roman’s belt – that’s the one that’s the story. So basically, he almost has said it’s next year’s WrestleMania, which is the plan right now.”

During the post-show press conference of the Money in the Bank premium live event, Cody Rhodes was asked if winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be “Finishing The Story”. In response, Cody mentioned that while he doesn’t necessarily have anything against the world title, he wants to specifically go after the WWE Championship which is in possession of Roman Reigns for a long time.

Besides, the WWE Championship was never won by Cody Rhodes’ father, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. This is the reason why Cody wants to go after the most prestigious prize in sports entertainment and thereby fulfill his family legacy. All in all, the rematch between the top babyface vs. the top heel figure of the WWE is still on for next year.

