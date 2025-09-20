Ahead of his in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza, tonight, The Beast Incarnate was unleashed on WWE SmackDown. Just a few hours before his final contest with bitter rival, John Cena, he attended the weekly show on the USA Network on short notice and victimized an unprecedented name from the commentary booth.

In the opening segment of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole was told on commentary that Brock Lesnar wanted to have a sit-down interview to happen right then and there. Cole had to rush backstage to conduct the same. Moments later, Lesnar came out and lifted Cole on his shoulders, marched around the ring, hoping to take him down with an F5.

WWE SmackDown: Triple Threat Championship Match Set For September 26 Episode

As Lesnar was about to perform his finisher on Cole, the other WWE SmackDown commentator, Corey Graves, stopped it from happening as he entered the ring, causing Cole to flee the ring. Attempting to calm Lesnar down, he quickly got laid out with an F5. Lesnar followed with another F5 as the medical staff went to check on Graves.

WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar possibly reuniting with Paul Heyman

Looking at the camera, Lesnar yelled at Cena through the camera and told him that he was coming for blood at Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza. Going backstage on WWE SmackDown, Lesnar was seen walking, and he came across Paul Heyman, marking his first television appearance after being beaten up by Roman Reigns’ attack at Clash in Paris. Lesnar told Heyman, “we should talk” before making his exit.

NXT No Mercy 2025 Dubbed As WrestleMania In Miami By WWE NXT Superstar

As Graves was taken out with the F5s, The Miz joined Cole’s side to call the rest of the September 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. Graves was initially a wrestler on NXT before retiring in 2014 due to concussion issues. Graves was reportedly cleared by WWE doctors and was no longer on WWE’s no-contact list from 2022. Taking a bump in the ring proved the early reports true.

Originally, Brock Lesnar was never scheduled to be on WWE SmackDown until WWE announced just a few hours ahead of the show that he would be appearing on a sit-down interview on the episode. He is slated to take on John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, tonight in the opening match, officially starting WWE’s PLE broadcasting venture on ESPN.