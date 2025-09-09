Less than two weeks are available for the high-profile WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, the first premium live event to air on the ESPN DTC platform. Hence, WWE stacked things up for the PLE on the latest bygone edition of Monday Night Raw from Milwaukee. The Usos, one of the most decorated tag team champions in the history of the WWE, have now been inserted into the match card of the show.

To further the ongoing storyline before Wrestlepalooza 2025, Jimmy Uso returned to Raw last night to reunite with his brother Jey during the opening segment. Their happy reunion was quickly interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. Breakker was eager to teach the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions for what they did to Paul Heyman at Clash in Paris, but Reed held him back.

Amid chants for “OTC” cum “Roman Reigns”, Reed threatened the Usos, mentioning the brutal post-Clash in Paris beatdown for Reigns. The Usos mocked Breakker and Reed for living by Heyman’s principle and challenged them to a tag team match in Indianapolis for Wrestlepalooza 2025.

The intense confrontation then exploded into a physical encounter after LA Knight appeared from behind to pounce on Breakker. The Usos took the two heels out with Suicide Dives, evening the odds for Knight. Knight and Jey had a miscommunication that allowed Reed to squash Jey in the corner before exiting the ring. After the segment, the tag match between the Usos and Vision members was officially announced for Wrestlepalooza 2025.

THE USOS vs. THE BRONSONS! JIMMY & JEY reunite to take on BRON BRAKKER & BRONSON REED at #Wrestlepalooza! 😤🙌 🎟️: https://t.co/jmQeA6KgGx pic.twitter.com/VvZiLf4oeB — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– Vacant Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)