Wrestlepalooza 2025 is expected to become a milestone premium live event in the history of the WWE since it’s going to be the first show to air on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform, marking the commencement of a future partnership between the two companies. Top matches have already been announced for the show, with previous reports claiming that the Undisputed WWE Champion is also scheduled to be there.

Ahead of Wrestlepalooza 2025, there have been some chatters over WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ opponent on the show, especially after he missed Clash in Paris last month. Amid his ongoing absence from WWE shows, a new report has indicated WWE’s possible plans for the upcoming PLE and Rhodes’ availability, suggesting that there are still chances he will eventually appear.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the uncertainty prevails over Cody Rhodes’ involvement at Wrestlepalooza 2025, as he is busy filming the Street Fighter movie. The report claims that the WWE Champion was originally scheduled to face Drew McIntyre for his title at the PLE, after he wrote Rhodes off television with an attack on the August 8 edition of SmackDown.

The report also stated that the Scotsman may instead end up facing Randy Orton at Wrestlepalooza 2025 if Rhodes remains unavailable for the PLE. At present, Rhodes is still being advertised to be in attendance for the show, but he may not appear before the event after all to progress the storyline with McIntyre.

Other reports had also indicated that Rhodes’ filming schedule was to conclude by September 20, meaning that he would be free to appear at Wrestlepalooza 2025. If no prior appearance can be booked for him, then he might just come out on the show, avenging the attack by McIntyre. In that case, the title match between the two could be pushed back to the October PLE scheduled in Australia.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– Vacant Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)