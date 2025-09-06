Proving the speculations true, the main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025 WWE premium live event was made official during the latest episode of SmackDown. None other than Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on the show to continue targeting John Cena and set up a match against him for the debut WWE PLE on ESPN.

On the September 5 episode of SmackDown, John Cena was wrestling Sami Zayn in the opening match. At one point, Cena hit an avalanche AA off the middle rope, and both men were down when Brock Lensar’s music hit the All-State Arena.

After dragging the referee out of the ring, The Beast went in for the attack, laying out Zayn with an F5. He then headed to his original target, Cena, and planted him with two F5s before making his exit. As SmackDown returned from the commercial break, Lesnar was seen in the gorilla position, telling John Cena that he’d see him at Wrestlepalooza 2025. The match was then immediately announced for the PLE scheduled within two weeks from now.

John Cena’s Final WWE Match Venue And Location Reveals For December 2025 SNME

The storyline between Lesnar and Cena for this upcoming showdown at Wrestlepalooza 2025 started at this year’s SummerSlam after Lesnar made a shocking return to the WWE after a couple of years and laid out Cena with an F5 after he had just lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Since then, Lesnar’s name was discussed through online reports for his participation at Wrestlepalooza 2025 while WWE stayed silent on his status with the company. Cena, on the flip side, headed towards a match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. On last week’s SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis informed Cena he had heard from Lesnar. But before Aldis could say something specific, Paul knocked out Cena with a punch.

Marquee WWE Premium Live Event In Paris Planned After Clash In Paris 2025 Weekend

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship