WWE has now confirmed that the latest returnee on their TV programming, AJ Lee, will officially team up with her husband, CM Punk, at Wrestlepalooza 2025 to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match that was set up in a promo segment on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

On the September 8 edition of the show, which aired from Milwaukee, Lee came out for her promo segment on WWE television in over a decade and continued her beef with Becky Lynch and her husband en route to Wrestlepalooza 2025. Lynch was out, quickly to spit fire in a back-and-forth verbal exchange.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins also came out on Raw and asked AJ to return Becky’s IC title. AJ agreed to give the title back if they agreed to a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Seth rather hurried into the ring to get back the title, but AJ stopped him.

CM Punk then showed up from behind and went for the GTS on Seth, but Seth managed to escape. An irate Seth then agreed to a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza 2025, a decision that Becky wasn’t happy about. For the time being, this match is being promoted as a non-title bout.

This high-profile mixed tag team match will now mark AJ Lee’s in-ring return after a decade. Her last match in a WWE ring took place the night after Wrestlemania, 10 years ago, with Paige suffering a loss against The Bella Twins.

This bout joins a star-studded Wrestlepalooza 2025 card, with a match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship already being set alongside a showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar in the headliner slot. This PLE will also mark The Usos’ first match as a team since March 2025.

A MATCH 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING: AJ LEE & CM PUNK vs. BECKY LYNCH & SETH ROLLINS in a Mixed Tag Team Match at #Wrestlepalooza! 🔥😮‍💨 🎟️: https://t.co/jmQeA6KgGx pic.twitter.com/UJutQib8BT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– Vacant Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)