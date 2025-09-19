Wrestlepalooza 2025, an additional premium live event on the WWE calendar, will take place this Saturday night, marking the beginning of WWE’s partnership with ESPN. As announced on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday morning, the kick-off match of the show will feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. Five matches are currently announced, with one more reportedly in the pipeline to be confirmed on SmackDown.

Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will battle it out at Wrestlepalooza 2025, scheduled for September 20 in Indianapolis, over the vacant Women’s World Title. Both these competitors earned their respective shots at the former Women’s World Champion Naomi, who relinquished the belt two weeks ago after revealing that she was pregnant.

Vaquer was originally scheduled for the biggest match of her WWE career, the Women’s World Title shot against Naomi at Clash in Paris. But after Naomi announced her pregnancy and vacated the title, the title bout had to be postponed, and it was rescheduled to Wrestlepalooza 2025, which falls on a special day for one of the match participants.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Vaquer opened up about her earlier scrapped title match with Naomi and how she’s been sad about the missed opportunity. However, things happen for good as she will now get to compete in the title match on her birthday night at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Plus, it will come on a much bigger occasion on ESPN’s debut night of hosting a WWE premium live event.

“She’s amazing. So versus IYO and ESPN, big show with WWE Wrestlepalooza. So it’s like, amazing. It’s really, really amazing,” Vaquer sounded excited for Wrestlepalooza 2025. “Sometimes everything changes for one reason as my birthday, my dad’s birthday, and he come for first time, watch my match live. So everything is perfect.”

Stephanie Vaquer missed last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, raising some eyebrows ahead of her title match with SKY at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Amid injury rumors, Stephanie returned on this week’s Raw, signed a contract with SKY in a backstage segment to make the match official for the first WWE PLE to air on ESPN.

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– Vacant Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)