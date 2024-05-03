We are just a few hours away from WWE Backlash 2024 which is going international for the very first time from Paris, France. While the active roster members have already filled up the card for the premium live event, a surprise appearance could also be expected in the form of none other than John Cena.

The 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion turned Hollywood Superstar has been spotted in Nice, France as he is involved in filming ‘Heads of State,’ a project in collaboration with the Amazon Studios. But as you can expect, his presence in France has sparked speculation among fans about his potential involvement in WWE Backlash 2024 PLE.

Fans especially in France are in the hope of seeing him in a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash 2024 to deliver a message to the WWE Universe. This would be something similar to what he did at Money In The Bank last year and teased taking Wrestlemania in London. There’s no confirmed update on whether WWE has something planned for their trusted shoulder at the PLE.

As per PWInsider, John Cena is also set to begin filming the second season of the DC Series “The Peacemaker”, a project that will keep him busy from June through November. As mentioned above, this commitment won’t allow him to be involved in taking bumps and injuries. So even if an appearance comes at WWE Backlash 2024, it will be for a one-off night.

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event will take place at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France on May 4. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane defend against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi & Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat

– The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton