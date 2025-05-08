En route to the annual WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event, a fresh feud over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship has begun on Monday Night Raw. The one tag team champions, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, have been feuding for the past two weeks, and it all started with a betrayal.

Primarily, Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 after a long absence to win the women’s tag team titles with Valkyria at the biggest PLE night of the year. Just a night after, Lynch would ambush Valkyria after the title loss to dissolve the tag team and thereby set up this new title bout for WWE Backlash 2025. Valkyria has now pointed out how she has defended her Women’s Intercontinental Title more than Lynch has been on television.

Heading into WWE Backlash 2025, Valkyria spoke to The Takedown and talked about her relationship with Becky Lynch. She said Becky used to be supportive back in their NXT days and gave her a lot of advice. But that support system became non-functional after she arrived on the main roster following last year’s Wrestlemania XL.

Lyra Valkyria noted that once she started doing more in WWE and Becky took time off, the situation completely changed. Lyra then mentioned how she’s defended her title more times in the past year than Becky Lynch has even been on television, given Lynch’s almost a year-long absence. She further concluded her statement after giving a warning to Lynch before their match at WWE Backlash 2025,

“I’m not here to be a super fan. I’ve learned I’m not here to be humble. I’m not here to be ‘okay, yeah, whatever you think is best.’ Like, I don’t care. I’ve seen people try. I’ve seen how people get ahead and I’m not having it. So at Backlash, I’m going to prove that.”

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, streaming live at 5 PM Eastern time, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET. The currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther