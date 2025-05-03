One of the building factions of the current WWE Raw landscape will be present on this Monday’s show, as per the latest announcement made during Smackdown, last night. It was confirmed that the newly formed unit of Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker will be on the show to take place in Omaha, Nebraska.

The appearance brews up following their main event angle on last week’s WWE Raw that saw Breakker and Rollins taking out Sami Zayn. This segment came as an aftermath of Rollins taking Breakker under his wing with Heyman being the adversary to form this new group on the Raw following WrestleMania.

This past Monday night on WWE Raw, Rollins was in the ring talking about the future when Zayn interrupted, saying he likes Rollins but doesn’t like how things have gone by since Wrestlemania. Rollins gave Zayn an option to move aside and go to SmackDown where he’ll get the next WWE title match following John Cena vs. Randy Orton.

WWE Raw: Update On Women’s Tag Team Titles Upon Liv Morgan’s Absence

Or Zayn could remain on WWE Raw and be taken out. Zayn ultimately chose to remain on the flagship show of the WWE on Netflix, as he said he would be a future world champion but in the right way. He and Breakker then proceeded to have a match in the main event that ended with Breakker spearing Zayn, causing a referee stoppage. Rollins also hit Zayn with a stomp with the heel stable posing to end the show.

Now that multiple appearances featuring Breakker, Rollins, and Heyman have been confirmed, we assume that it might have some Backlash implications. With the card of the upcoming premium live event still not being stacked enough, either Breakker or Rollins could end up facing Zayn at the PLE. Further details should be available when WWE Raw ars on Netflix, this Monday night.

WWE Raw: Big Hollywood Film Revelation Set For May 5 Episode

WWE Raw May 5 Episode Match Card

Next week’s May 5 episode of WWE Raw will be the go-home edition for the annual Backlash premium live event, and it takes place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Multiple segments for the weekly show on Netflix have been made which go as follows,

– Rusev vs. Otis

– JD McDonagh vs. Penta

– Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker will appear

– Liv Morgan Hollywood project revelation

– Grayson Waller will have a match