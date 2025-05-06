The fifth overall bout & the fourth title match, has been confirmed for the annual WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event set for this weekend. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, airing from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, it was announced that the men’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at the PLE.

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Penta at WWE Backlash 2025, this Saturday night in St. Louis. The new match was announced during Raw’s broadcast in a backstage segment where AJ Styles crashed the party for Dom and his Judgment Day cohorts.

Following the WWE Backlash 2025 match confirmation, Styles showed up in Judgment Day’s locker room and told Dirty Dom that he was also coming for the IC Title. Dom told Finn Balor to take care of AJ since they have a history of their own in and out of the WWE. Finn wasn’t happy with this theory at first, but then said that he was just kidding and said that he’ll handle Styles.

Dominik Mysterio won the title in a fatal-4-way match at WrestleMania 41, also involving Penta. Mysterio retained the title in his first defense against Penta on the Raw after WrestleMania 41 after interference from JD McDonagh. On last night’s Raw, Penta defeated McDonagh to set up the title bout at WWE Backlash 2025 which will mark the second title defense for Dom in his current reign.

The latest announced title match now joins the WWE Backlash 2025 match card that already has the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, Undisputed WWE Championship match, and the United States Championship match in a fatal-4-way capacity alongside Gunther taking on Pat McAfee.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, streaming live at 5 PM Eastern time, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET. The currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther