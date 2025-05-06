The go-home edition of WWE Raw for the annual Backlash premium live event went down this week, featuring four returns on the show in the form of Rusev (return match in WWE), and three former world heavyweight champions – Gunther, CM Punk & Sheamus. The latter was discussed a lot among the IWC for his absence during the Wrestlemania season, but thankfully, he’s back from the hiatus, after all.

Adam Pearce was back in charge of WWE Raw for the May 5 episode that went down from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and he informed Grayson Waller of who his opponent would be for a match on the show. Grayson told Austin Theory that he can have the match instead, and his opponent would appear to be none other than Sheamus.

Returning to action on WWE Raw after a 3-month hiatus, the former four-time world champion received a thunderous ovation from the audience. Theory wasn’t happy that Waller didn’t tell him that The Celtic Warrior was his opponent.

WWE Raw: CM Punk Saves Jey Uso’s World Title Reign On May 5 Episode

WWE Raw: Sheamus picks up the first singles TV win of 2025

The bout against Theory on WWE Raw saw Sheamus putting up the best acts of his arsenal, like delivering an Irish Curse backbreaker and cinching in the Cloverleaf submission. Theory fought back but he was caught on the ropes by Sheamus by the White Noise from the middle rope to the canvas. It was followed up with Ten Beats of the Bodhran and a soothing-to-the-eye Brogue Kick for the pin-fall win.

WWE Raw: Top NXT Superstars Not Yet Official Main Roster Entries Ahead Of May 5 Episode

Before showing up on WWE Raw, Sheamus last competed in the ring by appearing as the ninth entrant of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, lasting over 15 minutes before being eliminated by the 16th entrant Roman Reigns. He, afterward worked “Road to WrestleMania” live shows on the European tour in March, challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

However, he returned to TV, that’s on this week’s WWE Raw after almost two months of that tour, emerging as the surprise opponent for Austin Theory. Thus, the former champion also picked up his first solo win since the beginning of this year. As such, Sheamus is still on the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship, the only title that he’s not held in his career.