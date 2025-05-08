WWE is bringing back the quarterly Saturday Nights Main Event specials on the NBCUniversal, later this month and it appears that a major title match will be there on the match card. After a gap of four months, USA Network returns with the SNME show, this time from Tampa, Florida which will also have the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena on the card.

According to Joey from WrestleVotes, WWE is looking forward to booking Jey Uso’s next title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Nights Main Event on May 24th in Tampa, Florida. During a Q&A session with wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Joey hinted that WWE is “gradually building up the rivalry” between Uso and Paul.

“Don’t believe so but I could see that match happening at the May 24th Saturday Nights Main Event. So, we’ll see. But I think that’s where they’re going,” Joey said.

Saturday Nights Main Event: World Title feud underway on Raw

The potential showdown is seemingly evident following a chaotic episode of WWE Raw on May 5 from Omaha, Nebaska where Uso faced Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match that ended in a disqualification thanks to outside interference from CM Punk, targeting Rollins and Breakker.

Netflix ended the Raw broadcast with Uso still hoisting his title above his head, but more drama unfolded after the cameras stopped rolling. Logan Paul blindsided Jey Uso, with a punch to the champion at ringside while wearing a black hoodie, continuing the beef en route to the latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE took the call to keep the segment exclusive to social media for a reason, “The idea was that WWE would push this angle on social media.” Uso won the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 by ending GUNTHER’s 258-day reign. At Saturday Nights Main Event, he will go through his second title defense.

WWE previously announced in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, a Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27).