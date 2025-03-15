The first post-Wrestlemania 41 premium live event has now been confirmed in the form of WWE Backlash 2025. In a press release on WWE’s official website, the annual event was announced for Saturday, May 10 and it will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE Backlash 2025 will feature St. Louis native Randy Orton as one of the poster figures in addition to WWE Superstar John Cena who will also make his first Backlash appearance since 2009 as he embarks on his year-long farewell tour. In light of the upcoming PLE, Orton already sent a message to the WWE Universe on social media.

WWE Backlash 2025 announcement comes in light of a record-breaking edition in 2024, which generated the then-largest gate for any arena show in WWE history. Emanating in front of a sell-out crowd at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, that show witnessed Cody Rhodes’ maiden WWE Championship defense against AJ Styles following his title win at Wrestlemania XL.

Ticket details revealed for WWE Backlash 2025 PLE

Tickets for WWE Backlash 2025 will go on sale Friday, March 21 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for the PLE tickets will begin Wednesday, March 19 at 10 AM CT and end Thursday, March 20 at 11:59 PM CT. Fans willing to receive exclusive presale offers can visit the below-given link: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-backlash-2025.

Additionally, Priority Passes for WWE Backlash 2025 are now available from On Location with the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE (please visit – http://onlocationexp.com/backlash). These exclusive passes will provide fans with the opportunity to be ringside enjoying premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.

WWE Backlash 2025 will be the first edition in this particular PLE chronology to be emanating from St. Louis that has rich history of hosting big-time events like Royal Rumble (2012, 2022), Money In The Bank (2017), Survivor Series (2014, 1998), and many more. Meanwhile, the state of Missouri will host Backlash for the second time as the 2022 edition took place at Kansas City.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana