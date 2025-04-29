Following the shocking heel-turn of Becky Lynch, she’d expectedly be taking on current rival Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash 2025. This match would be contested over the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship as announced on Raw. Furthermore, an interesting match featuring Pat McAfee has also been made official for the PLE.

On the second-last episode of Monday Night Raw before WWE Backlash 2025, Becky Lynch revealed that she was the one who attacked Bayley at WrestleMania 41 to take her spot in an attempt to pay her back for all the times she attacked her in the past years.

Becky then said that she had high hopes for Lyra Valkyria when she came to Raw, but she disappointed her by teaming up with Bayley while Lynch was gone. Lyra came to the ring and wanted to face Becky right there, but Lynch would only want to fight when it matters from now on. Lyra then challenged Becky to a match at WWE Backlash 2025 and also volunteered to put the Women’s Intercontinental Title on the line.

Becky agreed to the match proposition, after which a brawl broke out between the two at ringside. Lyra got the upper hand and was able to fend Becky off the area. Afterward, Lyra was posing with her title on the stage when Becky came back and downed her with a cheapshot from behind. Following the segment, Becky vs. Lyra was officially announced at WWE Backlash 2025.

ESPN and WWE commentator Pat McAfee will also step into the ring at WWE Backlash 2025, next week as he takes on the former WWE world heavyweight champion Gunther. This comes as an aftermath of Gunther attacking McAfee and Michael Cole on last week’s Raw after expressing his displeasure with their commentary after WrestleMania 41 World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and the currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther