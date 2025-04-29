IYO SKY is heading back to her old stomping grounds this week on WWE NXT as a result of the ongoing storyline featuring a couple of talents from the latter brand. During the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that the Women’s World Champion will be appearing on tonight’s show without any specification being noted about the capacity.

On last week’s episode of Raw from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stephanie Vaquer interrupted IYO SKY’s celebration of retaining her Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat at WrestleMania 41. The WWE NXT Women’s Champion then also competed in her first main roster bout against SKY that ended in a disqualification due to Roxanne Perez and Giulia attacking Vaquer.

Rhea Ripley then made the save and also competed against Roxanne Perez on last night’s Raw who seems to be the latest import from WWE NXT on the main roster. Ripley was able to defeat Perez via DQ after Giulia interfered and attacked Rhea. Following the match bell Roxanne & Giulia double-teamed on Rhea.

This led to the Women’s World Champion IYO SKY making the save in a favor returned from last week where Ripley saved her. Later that night, SKY’s WWE NXT appearance was announced, and Ripley also told SKY that they were even. It should be noted that Ripley is still in contention for the women’s world title as she was never pinned or submitted at the triple threat at Wrestlemania 41.

There’s no update on what IYO SKY will be doing on WWE NXT but going by the set of happenings on Raw, she could be involved in a tag team match, possibly at the upcoming premium live event, Backlash set for May 10.

I will take care of them tomorrow on #WWENXT !!!!!!!🔥🔥 https://t.co/OsHaCnVXAl — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 29, 2025

WWE NXT April 29 episode match card

WWE NXT April 29 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and the officially announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints defends against Lexis King

– NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defend against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

– Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo face-to-face segment

– IYO SKY will appear

– Joe Hendry invited to resolve issues with Trick Williams