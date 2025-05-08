After a long absence from television, one of the bombshells of WWE NXT returned in an unusual territory and also dived right back into action. It’s none other than Nikkita Lyons to be the latest returnee on WWE programming, who always ensures to have a lot of eyes on her on social media, irrespective of her status with the WWE.

As seen during EVOLVE this week, the WWE NXT star had a chance to show off her talents. As seen on the show, The Lyoness of the WWE appeared in a backstage segment with EVOLVE General Manager Stevie Turner. The segment quickly set up a match between Lyons and Kendal Gray in the main event.

Eventually, the WWE NXT returnee defeated Gray in the main event match of EVOLVE May 7 episode. After the match, Kali Armstrong attacked Gray’s injured knee. For the time being, Armstrong and Gray are scheduled to compete in a fatal-4-way match in four weeks for the women’s EVOLVE championship. EVOLVE then ended with Armstrong being pulled away from Gray.

Coming back to Nikkita Lyons, she hasn’t been seen since March 22, 2025, when she and Arianna Grace lost a tag team bout to Meta-Four, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend at a WWE NXT live event. Jackson has since been released by the WWE after her stable was disbanded on NXT programming. There’s no update on whether Lyons will now resurface on Tuesday nights on The CW following her appearance on EVOLVE.

Nikkita Lyons had obstacles in WWE NXT career due to injury reasons

It’s been some time since Nikkita Lyons has been with WWE NXT after signing with the brand in 2021. While her contemporaries from that batch have gone on to accomplish further achievements and moments in their careers, she’s still stuck in the developmental territory, trying to pick up momentum. The delay in achieving milestones can be attributed to injuries.

After being sidelined due to an injury for almost a year, Nikkita Lyons made her return to WWE NXT back in January 2024. Unfortunately, she got injured yet again the next month and had to undergo surgery, which again kept her sidelined for the better part of 2024. She did return last fall, only to disappear for the initial part of 2025.