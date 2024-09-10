The current and exiled members of Judgment Day will be involved in separate matches at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event to continue with their ongoing feuds. This will eventually also produce the next WWE Women’s World Championship match between the two current arch-rivals on the Raw brand.

The feud between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will continue at WWE Bad Blood 2024 as the two will compete in a championship match as announced on the latest episode of WWE Raw. This will be a rematch from their championship match at SummerSlam last month, where Dominik Mysterio turned on Ripley.

Since winning the belt from Becky Lynch at King & Queen of the Ring WWE PLE, last May, Morgan has only defended her title on two other occasions which means WWE Bad Blood 2024 will mark her overall third televised title defense. This match was seemingly happening after Morgan suffered a pinfall loss at the hands of Ripley the Bash in Berlin WWE PLE, earlier this month.

Also on WWE Raw, it was announced that Morgan’s fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor will be seen in a singles contest at WWE Bad Blood 2024 as he will compete. The challenge was laid down by Balor on Raw which Priest accepted. As mentioned above, Ripley and Priest defeated Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Bash in Berlin event.

After Priest agreed to the match at WWE Bad Blood 2024, the rest of The Judgment Day members arrived at the ring and laid out their Priest until Ripley came hobbling down the ramp, using a crutch to portray her kayfabe injury. Morgan came running up behind her, but Ripley tackled her and attacked Mysterio with the crutch. However, Judgment Day took advantage of the numbers game to stand tall.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, and the currently confirmed match card for the PLE is given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defends against Rhea Ripley

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor