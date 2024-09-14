An interesting tag team match with a couple of stipulations added to it has been announced for the match card of next week’s WWE Smackdown. Depending on the outcome of the match, a title bout will be announced for the Bad Blood premium live event set for October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Bayley and Naomi confronted the women’s champions Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton and it was Jax who suggested the tag match. She also named the stipulations which are as follows:

Whoever pins Jax or Stratton will get a title match against her at next month’s Bad Blood PLE. But if Stratton or Jax is able to pin either Bayley or Naomi, then whoever would digest the fall would have to leave the WWE SmackDown brand.

Before the announcement came, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax came out for a promo segment and announced that the WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis had informed her that she’d be defending her title at Bad Blood. Bayley then came out and wanted to have a title rematch against. Naomi also came out with the same pledge while Tiffany arrived on the scene to continue her alignment with Nia.

Another title bout has also been confirmed for next week’s WWE Smackdown episode where LA Knight will defend his United States Championship against Andrade after the latter earned a title shot by defeating Carmelo Hayes in the final match of their feud. After Andrade’s win, Knight came out to congratulate him but he also threatened him to drop on his head when the two compete in the title bout.

WWE Smackdown September 20 episode match card

The September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, the penultimate episode before the Bad Blood PLE takes place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade

– Tag Team Match: Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Naomi (whoever between Bayley & Naomi gets the pinfall win, will receive a women’s title match at Bad Blood; On the contrary, whoever between them digests the pinfall loss will have to leave WWE SmackDown)