WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Opens Up On Bringing A Film On Legendary Hart Family

Natalya Neidhart is a unique name in her career and she appears to be the most experienced athlete in the WWE women’s division. Many female professional wrestlers mostly visit the sunset of their career after enjoying 5 to 10 years in their professional wrestling career but the veteran from the WWE remains an exception who is still an active member even after spending more than 15 years in the company.

As her age grows, Natalya Neidhart becomes more mature just like a fine wine, and her global fanbase would be happy to learn there are no plans of retirement from her side. Besides, she is determined to work hard to take forward the legacy put up by her family over the years.

Natalya Neidhart speaks about what The Hart Family can bring to the table

In recent times, The Iron Claw movie did a great job at showcasing the story of the Von Erich family to life on the big screen, and it was again proved that professional wrestling can be entertaining. That family is certainly not the only one with history and interesting characters. This is the reason that Natalya Neidhart thinks that the story behind her clan should be brought forward.

“There’s lots of ways you could go with it, our family is so big there’s so much meat on the bone,” Natalya Neidhart stated in an interview with the Gorilla Position. “Even just the story about me as a woman growing up in this crazy world and seeing it through my eyes, you could tell a whole story on the Hart Foundation, you could tell one on the whole family, you could tell a whole story on the life and times of Stu Hart.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Based on the success that The Iron Claw movie had experienced, there’s been speculation about other wrestling stories making it to the big screen. Previously on Instagram, Natalya Neidhart posted a photo of herself with Rory Culkin, the star of movies like Signs and Scream 4. Jordan Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions were also there in the photo which fueled speculations about something being in the pipeline.

Being a veteran in the game, Natalya Neidhart also admitted that The Iron Claw was beautifully picturized. Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was also praised for the project for his work behind the scenes on the movie and for teaching the actors the in-ring aspect. This role further highlighted how great he is as a coach he is.