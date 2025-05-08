As a professional wrestler on WWE TV programming, Chelsea Green is someone who would be happy to have shenanigans all around her. The TV character she plays, always loves the attention by getting flanked by some cohorts or delivering speeches, holding a microphone, and all that, but admittedly, in real life, she doesn’t even want a birthday party song to be sung by anyone.

In contrast to her loud-mouth WWE moniker, Chelsea Green doesn’t have the elements of her personality that let her shine through on screen. As such, she doesn’t think that her WWE character is the same as her real-life self, as noted in an illustrated interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast.

Appearing on the podcast hosted by her country-native, Chelsea Green emphasized the fact that she is “so not” her TV character in real life. Besides, she ran through how she’s been through ups and downs in her career. One significant downtime was being released from WWE in 2021 but then her grandness let her to be back in the company. As such, she is more of a humble person.

“I have way more humility in my real life because I’ve not been champion and I’ve been trying to get to WWE for forever. And I’ve been fired a million times. And I didn’t make it off Tough Enough,” she explained.

“Like there’s so many things that go into my story as the real human Chelsea Green that makes me believe I don’t deserve this title or I won’t be winning it. But then Chelsea the wrestler is like, of course I’m winning it. I’m Chelsea.”

Chelsea Green missed the official Wrestlemania 41 match card

Upon returning to the WWE, Chelsea Green became the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion by the end of 2024, in what marked her first solo title reign in the company. Excelling in her over-the-top character, she went on to hold on to the title for more than four months. The 34-year-old was thereby keen on admitting there’s a key difference between her real self and her character.

Despite Chelsea Green being at her best on the entertainment aspect of WWE TV, she was excluded from the official Wrestlemania 41 card, which many thought to be a bummer. WWE rather scheduled her to team up with Piper Niven & Alba Fyre against Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance on SmackDown, on the eve of ‘Mania in a six-woman tag team match.