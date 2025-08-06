WWE NXT audience at the Performance Center had to oblige the first-ever Women’s United States Champion on the latest episode that aired on The CW Network. None other than Chelsea Green made a surprise return to the developmental territory, flanked by Piper Niven and Alba Fyre of the Secret Hervice, much to the pleasure of the audience gathered at the Performance Center.

Originally, WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page was in the ring for a monologue during the August 5 episode of the show. Page cut a promo bragging about his victory over Santion Marella from last week. Page then discussed the greatest Canadians and placed himself at the top of the list. Tavion Heights interrupted to confront Page in the ring, and he also proceeded to challenge her in a title match.

This was when they were interrupted by the entrance of Chelsea Green and Secret Her-vice, who went on to confront Heights. In her return promo on WWE NXT, Green pointed out that she is a proud United States Champion, despite being Canadian. Green was going to sing the Canadian anthem, but Heights interrupted that.

Green insulted Heights for being an American, but she noted that even a “rude” and “ignorant American” would not hit a tough woman like her. Heights agreed to her comments, and he decked Page instead. Green jumped into the arms of Niven for protection. Heights then went searching for a woman on the WWE NXT women’s roster who would hit Green for him.

WWE NXT women’s North American Champion was on the line on August 5 episode

In more news from WWE NXT, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) successfully defended her title against Tatum Paxley (with The Culling’s Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance).

The fight continued outside the ring when Spears placed Paxley’s beloved doll on the ring apron. At the same time, the backstage brawl between Nia Jax and Lash Legend spilled to the ringside area, causing a distraction to Paxley. Ruca took advantage and planted Paxley with a Sol Snatcher for the pinfall win and surpassed 110 days in her respective reign.