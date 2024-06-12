IYO SKY is one of the most talented female athletes available in the WWE locker room, right now who is on a rampage since dropping the WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania. Her frustrations have grown bigger after losing to Lyra Valkyria in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. Now, she is heading back to Japan for a Marigold event, a newly debuted promotion run by Rossy Ogawa.

At Dream Star Fighting Marigold’s June 11 event at Korakuen Hall in Japan, the main event featured a singles match between Nanae Takahashi and Utami Hayashishita. Following the match, a video message aired on the tron featuring IYO SKY. She issued a challenge to Hayashishita for a match at Marigold’s ‘Summer Destiny’ show set for July 13th at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall.

For those who don’t know, IYO SKY previously worked under Marigold owner Rossy Ogawa in STARDOM, where she also held the World of Stardom Championship twice before signing a contract with the WWE. At present, WWE is in a working relationship with Marigold and TNA which is making these cross-brand appearances possible. As a result, they also have Giulia of Marigold signed into a contract where the talent can perform for both promotions.

How IYO SKY’s Marigold appearance in Japan came about

Speaking about the coming matchup featuring IYO SKY, Tokyo Sports informed that the aired promo vignette featuring the WWE talent was taped during the latest bygone edition of Raw while the negotiations for a contract between the two promotions started back in March. This latest was bound to get confirmed but it did take some time to negotiate a contract. Things further accelerated after Guilia and Ogawa made an appearance during the WWE WrestleMania weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver.

With the confirmation of the match, Hayashishita and IYO SKY will now share the ring for the very first time as the latter signed exclusively to WWE just months before Hayashishita made her professional wrestling debut in 2018. Summer Destiny will also mark the WWE Raw superstar’s first match in Japan since teaming with Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM’s Goddesses of Destiny event in June 2018.