The new owner of the WWE Women’s World Championship won’t be crowned at the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event this upcoming Sunday night. The originally scheduled title match at the PLE over the top women’s championship belt has now been called off, as announced on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

Stephanie Vaquer was scheduled to challenge Naomi Clash in Paris 2025 PLE in France over the Women’s World Title, but that match is off, with Naomi vacating the belt last week due to her pregnancy. In light of this happening, WWE still plans on crowning a new Women’s World Champion, but it won’t be happening at the international PLE this weekend.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce broke the bad news to Stephanie Vaquer in a backstage segment on the weekly Netflix show on Monday night. Pearce also told Vaquer that she will still receive the championship shot at some point down the road, but it won’t happen at Clash in Paris.

Last month at the all-women Evolution premium live event, Vaquer outlasted 19 other women in a battle royal to pull off the win and capture a major championship opportunity at Clash in Paris. After scrapping the match at the PLE, Pearce told The Dark Angel that he needs a week to figure things out, including Vaquer’s opponent.

Speaking of opponents, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY should be under consideration, given their quest for the title isn’t over. Especially, SKY was never pinned at Summerslam, the night Naomi retained the title in a triple threat also featuring Rhea Ripley. Before Clash in Paris 2025, Naomi was also scheduled to defend against SKY on Raw two weeks ago, but Naomi was pulled off the title defense due to medical reasons.

Given the whole scenario, Vaquer said on Raw that she was disappointed. Still, she would be ready when Pearce announces her opponent alongside the date and location of the match, an announcement expected on next week’s Raw.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-SummerSlam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev